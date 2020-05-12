SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 130,909 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

