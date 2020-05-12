SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,545 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESE stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

