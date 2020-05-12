SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,003 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 223.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $348.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

