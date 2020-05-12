SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.61.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. SEA has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.