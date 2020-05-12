Royal Bank of Canada Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $52.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital reiterated a positive rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after buying an additional 443,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

