Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 272,625 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,532 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

FTI opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

