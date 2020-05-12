Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

