Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 15,735 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

