Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

TFX opened at $347.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.