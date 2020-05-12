Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

