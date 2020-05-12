Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Xperi worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Xperi stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

