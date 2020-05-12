Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.