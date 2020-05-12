Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

