Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 301.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,936 shares worth $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

