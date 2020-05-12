Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 20,056 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,768,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 529,295 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 424,414 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

