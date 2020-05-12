Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 20,000 Shares

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RCII stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 242,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

