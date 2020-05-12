Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

AAPL stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

