Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 592 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.