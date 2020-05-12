Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FireEye were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

FEYE opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

