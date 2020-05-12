Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

