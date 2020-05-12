Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.