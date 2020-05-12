Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,351,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.35% of Pentair worth $516,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $79,705,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

