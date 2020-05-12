Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

