Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 48.3% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $561,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.