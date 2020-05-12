Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.