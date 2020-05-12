New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 270,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Microsoft worth $1,765,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

