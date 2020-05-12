Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Nevro worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,074.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nevro by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nevro by 1,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Nevro stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

