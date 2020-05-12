Needham & Company LLC Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $42.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

