Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

Navigator stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

