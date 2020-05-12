Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 904 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Post by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.60. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

