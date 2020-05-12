Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,276 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pentair by 29.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pentair by 28.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pentair by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pentair by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

