Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,174 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.