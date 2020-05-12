Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 29,124 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

