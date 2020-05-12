Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,888 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.