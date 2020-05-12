Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,354 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.