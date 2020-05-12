Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

