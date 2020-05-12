Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 80,830 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 338.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.30% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.4% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

