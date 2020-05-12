Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,883 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

