Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 758 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

