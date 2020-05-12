Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 21,401 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of COF stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.