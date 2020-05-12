Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,994 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

