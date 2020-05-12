Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

