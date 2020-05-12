Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

