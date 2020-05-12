Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

