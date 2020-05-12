Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

