Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

