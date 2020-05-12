Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

