Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.