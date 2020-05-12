Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 141.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

FOXA opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

