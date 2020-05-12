Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 24,914 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,092.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.